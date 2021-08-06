Russia records 22,660 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 22,660 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,120 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,402,564, the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 22,660 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,881 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,583 daily infections, down from 3,227 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,909 cases, down from 1,911, and the Moscow region with 1,394 cases, up from 1,287 .

The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 794 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 163,301.

In the same 24 hours, 20,141 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,370 the day before, bringing the total to 5,720,353. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

