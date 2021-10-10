Russia records 28,647 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 28,647 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,362 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,775,365, the federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 28,647 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,421 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.37%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,610 daily infections, down from 6,001 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,822 cases, up from 2,717, and the Moscow region with 2,026 cases, up from 1,689.

The response center reported 962 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 968 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 216,415 .

In the same 24 hours, 17,274 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 21,049 the day before, bringing the total to 6,858,119. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

