Russia records 36,626 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 36,626 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,182,538, the response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 36,626 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,335 cases (6.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.40%.

Moscow registered 2,966 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,793 new cases, and the Samara region with 1,785 new cases.

The response center reported record 1,247 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 259,084.

In the same 24 hours, 36,388 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,882,836. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

