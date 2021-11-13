Russia registers 39,256 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,031,851, the federal response center said Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, Russia registered 1,241 deaths of patients with COVID-19, which is the highest numbr since the start of the pandemic. In the same period, 33,803 recoveries have been registered across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

