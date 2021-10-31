Russia reports 40,993 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 40,993 daily new COVID-19 cases and 1,158 coronavirus-related deaths, the federal response center said on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 27,115 recoveries have been registered across the country.

Moscow recorded 7,603 new cases, which marks the highest number of new cases among the Russian regions. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

