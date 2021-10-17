Russia sees new high of 34,303 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia's coronavirus response center recorded a record 34,303 COVID-19 cases in the past day, with a further 997 patients dying from the disease.

The country is only 7,313 cases away from hitting the eight million milestones. The total death toll stands at 223,312. Another 18,717 patients were discharged from clinics, taking the recovery count past 7 million.

Moscow continues to lead the national tally, with 6,740 new daily cases and 70 deaths, followed by St Petersburg with 3,323 new cases and the Moscow region with 2,759 new cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor