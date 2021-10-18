Russia sees new record of 34,325 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed a new record high of 34,325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 34,303 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,027,012, the federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 34,325 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,821 cases (8.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase exceeds 0.43%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,823 infections, up from 6,740 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,097 cases, down from 3,323, and the Moscow region with 2,768 cases, up from 2,759.

The response center reported 998 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 997 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 224,310.

In the same 24 hours, 16,431 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,717 the day before, bringing the total to 7,017,055. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

