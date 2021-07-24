Russia sends military equipment to Tajik-Afghan border amid Taliban-led violence

Russia has sent military equipment to border areas between Tajikistan and Afghanistan to prevent possible threats as Taliban mount blistering offensive in the war-torn country, Tolo News reported.

Moscow is concerned about a potential spillover of the instability into neighbouring ex-Soviet Central Asian countries where Russia maintains military bases.

In recent weeks, hundreds of Afghans including police and government troops have fled the country and entered bordering countries Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Taliban have claimed of capturing 90 per cent of Afghanistan territory's border with neighbouring countries.

Recently it was reported that Russia will reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with 17 infantry fighting vehicles.

Tajikistan is host to more than 6,000 Russian servicemen deployed to the Russian Ground Forces' 201st military base, one of Russia's few military sites on foreign soil.

"We'll do everything, including using the capabilities of the Russian military base on the border of Tajikistan with Afghanistan, to prevent any aggressive encroachments against our allies," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said early this month.

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon while addressing the Tajik Army during a military exercise said that the situation in Afghanistan remains fragile, adding that his country is fully prepared to face the possible threats from Afghanistan.

He said the ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan have no military solution.

"They must rescue their nation and the country from insecurity. Disintegration, sacrificing the people for selfishness and conflict and personal ambitions is an act of ignorance," said the Tajik leader.

There are also reports that Uzbekistan and Russia will conduct joint military drills on the border with Afghanistan in the next few days.

( With inputs from ANI )

