Russia to launch 5 spacecraft to ISS in 2022

Russia plans to launch two Soyuz manned spacecraft and three Progress cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, according to the station's flight program obtained by Sputnik.

According to the program, on March 18, 2022, it is planned to launch the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov, and on September 21, the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft with Sergey Prokopyev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin.

In addition, launches of the Progress MS-19 (February 15), Progress MS-20 (June 3) and Progress MS-21 (October 26) are expected.

In 2021, Russia performed four launches to the ISS - two Progress and one Soyuz spacecraft and the Nauka module. The same number of launches are yet to be carried out by the end of the year. (ANI/Sputnik)

