Russia to send 160 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria, sign 10 deals next week, says ministry

Russia plans to airlift over 160 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria and sign 10 agreements within the next seven days on the sidelines of a bilateral forum in Damascus, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The forum for Russian and Syrian interdepartmental groups on refugee repatriation and peace restoration is scheduled on July 26.

"Within the scope of the forum, from July 24-29, 230 people on the Russian interdepartmental delegation will pay a business visit to the Syrian Arab Republic; over 160 tons of food, medicines, goods, equipment, and freight will be delivered from Russia to Syria by the Russian Aerospace Forces as humanitarian aid for the population in need," the ministry said in a statement.

The humanitarian deliveries will be sent to seven Syrian cities and localities, including temporary refugee centers, educational and medical organizations, according to the statement.

Moreover, Russia and Syria intend to sign 10 agreements and memorandums on legislation, cybersecurity, customs union, trade and economic cooperation, and enlightenment, as part of the event.

Headed by the National Defense Management Center chief, Mikhail Mizintsev, the Russian delegation will include military staff, officials from 30 federal state agencies and organizations, and representatives of five regions of the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

