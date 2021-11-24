Russian Diplomatic Mission in India slams NATO's approach towards Ukraine

Russian Embassy in India has slammed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) approach towards Ukraine.

In its statement, the Russian embassy has maintained that the NATO countries and Ukraine have failed to uphold the Minsk Package.

"Such approach lacks proper consideration not only of the evolution of this situation but also letter and spirit of the Minsk Agreements, which Russia is inadequately urged to implement.

Earlier, the Minsk Package of Measures of 2015 was elaborated by Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany and further approved by the relevant UN SC resolution 2202," the statement said.

The Diplomatic mission has maintained that Russia is not concentrating the armed forces near its borders and preparing some kind of combat action. "In fact, any sovereign state has the right to freely deploy its military units within its own territory, and by doing so we do not in any way violate international obligations," the statement said.

"However, there are no preparations from the Russian Side for any military operations. On the contrary - Kiev (capital of Ukraine) not willing to hold a dialogue with the eastern regions is deploying more troops at their border, accommodating NATO military advisers," the statement added.

The Diplomatic Mission has slammed the NATO countries and their motives to extend their mission further with the current crisis in Ukraine.

Further, it added that the Western countries are attempting at regime change, the promotion of mysterious "rules-based order", which is used to justify unilateral approaches.

The Russo-Ukrainian War is an ongoing and protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February 2014. The war has centred on the status of the Ukrainian regions of Crimea and Donbas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor