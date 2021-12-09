Russian embassy calls US Senator's words about nuclear weapons irresponsible

The Russian Embassy in the United States called the statements by US Republican Senator Roger Wicker about the possible use of nuclear weapons against Russia because of reports of an alleged escalation at the Ukrainian border irresponsible and ill-considered.

The embassy noted that earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Wicker, commenting on the situation related to the internal Ukrainian crisis, recommended that US President Joe Biden, in the event of an aggravation of the situation, not rule out the possibility of military action, including preventive use of nuclear weapons against Russia.

"Such statements are irresponsible. We advise all the unenlightened to read the joint statement of the Presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021, thoroughly. This document reaffirms the two countries committed to the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the embassy said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

