Russian FM Lavrov, Blinken discuss JCPOA, ties
By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 02:19 PM2021-10-06T14:19:35+5:302021-10-06T14:30:02+5:30
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The conversation was held at Washington's initiative, the ministry noted.
"They exchanged opinions regarding the prospects of resuming full-scale implementation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program and also discussed some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app