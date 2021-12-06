Russian Industry minister calls on Shipping Minister Sonowal, discusses collaboration on shipbuilding

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Ryazantsev, on Monday during which they discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways.

Sonowal has expressed hope that India and Russia can collaborate for benefit in the fields of civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He said that both the countries are looking at new areas of cooperation to further the bilateral relations.

"Happy to receive Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev at my office in New Delhi. We looked at newer areas of collaboration and cooperation to further bilateral relations," Sonowal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held the 21st India- Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the two countries held their first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The two countries on Monday signed an agreement for the procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

