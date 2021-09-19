Russian lower house elections voter turnout reaches 35.69 per cent: Head, Central Election Commission

Russia's lower chamber of the parliament, State Duma records voter turnout of 35.69 per cent on Sunday morning, says Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Election Commission.

"The turnout in the elections to the State Duma is 35.69%," Pamfilova said.

Pamfilova said that St. Petersburg witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 20.69 per cent, by seven in the morning, reported Sputnik.

Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria and Tuva so far received the highest voter turnout of 76.15, 69.18 and 67.27 respectively, she said.

The people of Russia are voting for their lawmakers of Duma from Friday till Sunday.

For the heads of nine constituent entities of the Russian Federation, 39 regional parliaments, municipal elections and referendums, direct elections have taken place for three days, reported Sputnik.

The Russian government has introduced the possibility of online voting due to COVID-19, for the first time in Russia's history.

Meanwhile, Russia has set up election centres in India to enable its citizens to cast their votes for the Duma election.

Precinct election commissions have been formed, including in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, and are ready to receive Russian voters, a Russian embassy official said.

The Russian foreign missions and consular offices are holding the election to State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly, which is being conducted from September 17 to 19.

A total of 348 polling stations in 144 countries have been prepared for Russian citizens who are permanently or temporarily based abroad.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor