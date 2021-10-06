Russian military instructors helped CAR Army to destroy militant camps: Officers Union

Russian military instructors helped the army of the Central African Republic (CAR) to destroy militant training grounds, Alexander Ivanov, the General Director of the Officer's Union for International Security, told Sputnik in an interview.

"European mercenaries engaged in subversive activities against the state were repeatedly detained in the CAR. Thanks to our assistance to the CAR with intelligence management, they managed to identify a large number of militant training camps where white instructors were found," Ivanov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor