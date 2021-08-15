Russian national held in Mathura for staying illegally

Mathura, Aug 15 A 31-year-old Russian national has been arrested in Mathura for allegedly living in India illegally since April 2020.

The Russian national, Dmitrii Maltcev, was questioned by various security agencies and then booked under Section 14 in The Foreigners Act.

During checking on the eve of Independence Day, police found the Russian national's activities were suspicious while he was roaming around in Vrindavan.

When the police asked Maltcev to show his visa and other documents for his stay in India, he told police that he did not have a valid visa and passport.

Maltcev entered India on October 10, 2019 on a tourist visa that expired on March 31, 2020. His passport had also expired on March 17, 2021, said the police.

He was staying in a Vani ashram, which is run by ISKCON temple, Mathura.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said that an FIR has been registered against the Russian national and he has been arrested. He further said that the Russian embassy officials have been informed about it and further investigations are in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor