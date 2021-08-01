Russian Su-35S fighter crashes, pilot ejects safely

A Su-35S fighter suffered an engine failure in the Khabarovsk Territory in Russia's far east, but the pilot ejected safely, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"On July 31, 2021, during scheduled training flights in the Khabarovsk Territory, a Su-35S fighter jet suffered an engine failure," the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service reported.

"The pilot who has ejected was quickly discovered by a search team and delivered to the home base," it said, adding that there is no threat to the pilot's health.

The plane is said to have crashed into the Sea of Okhotsk. An investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

