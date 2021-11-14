Russia's COVID-19 cases cross 9 million

Russia's COVID-19 cases have crossed nine million since the beginning of the pandemic, local media reported.

A growth rate of 0.44 per cent was recorded in the country.

TASS reported that another 39,256 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 9,031,851, as per the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Saturday.

In less than one month, the number of cases increased by 1 million. As of October 18, the number of infected exceeded 8 million. In particular, over the last 24 hours, 3,273 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,891 - in the Moscow region, 1,790 - in the Samara region, 837 - in the Republic of Crimea, 788 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The number of patients who are being treated at present has increased to 1,022,920.

Russia recorded 1,241 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,235 the day before. The total death toll has reached 254,167. According to data from the crisis centre, 2.81 per cent of coronavirus patients have died in Russia. Over the past day, 70 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg, 53 in the Moscow region, 50 in the Krasnodar region, 43 - in the Stavropol region, 41 in the Perm region, TASS reported.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,802 to 7,754,764 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis centre, 85.9 per cent of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia. Over the past day, 3,882 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Peterburg, 1,866 recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region, 987 - in the Samara Region, 835 - in Crimea, 720 - in the Ulyanovsk Region, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

