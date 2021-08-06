S Korea reports 1,704 more COVID-19 cases, 207,406 in total

South Korea reported 1,704 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 207,406.

The daily caseload was down from 1,776 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 31 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,515.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 460 were Seoul residents and 451 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 628, or 38.3 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixty-four cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 12,254.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,113. The total fatality rate stood at 1.02 percent.

A total of 1,333 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 182,052. The total recovery rate was 87.78 percent.

The country has tested over 11.95 million people, among whom 11,317,196 tested negative for the virus and 427,050 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

