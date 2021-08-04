S. Korea reports 1,725 more COVID-19 cases, 203,926 in total

South Korea reported 1,725 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 203,926.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 1,200 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 29 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,501. The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 479 were Seoul residents and 474 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 628, or 37.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 12,130. Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,106. The total fatality rate stood at 1.03 percent.

A total of 1,214 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 179,123. The total recovery rate was 87.84 percent.

The country has tested over 11.86 million people, among whom 11,262,430 tested negative for the virus and 397,889 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

