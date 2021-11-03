S Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 in total

South Korea reported 2,667 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 370,640.

The daily caseload was up from 1,589 in the previous day, hovering above 1,000 for 120 straight days since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.Of the new cases, 997 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 895 and 181.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 567, or 21.5 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,150.

Eighteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,892. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition rose 31 to 378.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,269,453 people, or 80.4 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 38,895,232, or 75.7 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

