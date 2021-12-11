S. Korea reports 6,977 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 6,977 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 510,583.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 7,022 the previous day, but it stayed around 7,000 after topping 7,000 for the past three days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,824 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 2,053 and 461.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,614, or 23.2 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 75, including 19 imported cases and 56 domestic transmissions, up 12 from the prior day.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 16,041.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 856, up four from the previous day.

Eighty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 4,210. The total fatality rate was 0.82 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,928,345 people, or 83.6 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 41,648,826, or 81.1 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 6,052,744 people, or 11.8 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

