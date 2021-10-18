S Korean's average daily time spent on apps is 5 hour, 3rd place in the world: App Annie

Mobile data and analytics firm App 'Annie' said on the 15th that Korean's average daily time spent on mobile apps recorded five hours for the first time in the third quarter of this year.

According to the 'State of Mobile Market in Q3 2021' by App Annie on the 15th, mobile apps were downloaded 36 billion times worldwide and total app-related spending was $34 billion (about 40 trillion won) in the third quarter of this year. Both are new quarterly records.

By country, the average daily time spent on mobile apps was 5.0 hours a day in Korea, ranking third in the world. It increased slightly from the second quarter (4.8 hours).

The countries with more average time spent on mobile apps than Korea were Indonesia (5.5 hours) and Brazil (5.4 hours), and India, Mexico, and Japan, which are 4.8 hours each, were following Korea. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

