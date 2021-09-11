Sakinaka rape victim succumbs

Mumbai, Sep 11 The 30-year-old woman, who was raped and brutalized with rod, succumbed to her injuries following excessive bleeding at a civic hospital a short while ago, an official said.

"It's a tragic end... She had suffered very severe internal injuries and has passed away," Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande told .

She said the victim has two minor daughters and appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider compensation for them.

The incident, which was discovered early on Friday morning, sparked outrage all over the state with the National Commission for Women taking note on Saturday

A police official said that the attempt to murder charges shall now be enhanced to murder on the sole accused arrested, Mohan Chavan, and further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor