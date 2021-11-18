Samsung Electronics ranks second in 'Best Global Brands' following Google

Samsung Electronics was ranked second in the 'Best Global Brands' by the U.K.'s survey company.

According to the brands ranking released by YouGov on the 17th, Samsung Electronics ranked second after Google. Samsung Electronics ranked fourth in last year's ranking, but jumped 2 notches this year to its highest ranking.

Netflix ranked third, YouTube ranked fourth, and WhatsApp ranked fifth. Following last year, IT companies ranked top five this year.

Shopee, Amazon, Adidas, Detol, and Nike ranked from 6th to 10th, respectively.

For survey, YouGov used 54 markets and more than 17 million panels' data. The evaluation items are brand image, quality, values, customer satisfaction, recommendation ratings, and reputation.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics also ranked 5th in the 'Best Global Brands' release by Interbrand, a global brand consulting company, last month.

The brand value of Samsung Electronics evaluated by Interbrand was $74.6 billion, up 20% year-on-year. It was ranked the fifth after Apple ($408.3 billion), Amazon ($249.2 billion), Microsoft ($210.2 billion), and Google ($196.8 billion). Samsung Electronics has widened the gap between sixth-ranked Coca-Cola ($57.5 billion) from $5.4 billion last year to $17.1 billion, more than tripled. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

