Samsung holds 18pc of smartphones market share in Q2, ranks world's No.1 in shipments

Samsung Electronics' smartphone shipments ranked first in the world in the second quarter of this year, following the first quarter.

According to the global market research firm Counterpoint on the 30th, Samsung Electronics recorded 18% of total global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, maintaining its No.1 position in the world.

However, Samsung Electronics' shipments in the second quarter (18%) slightly decreased from the previous quarter (21.7%). Samsung Electronics shipped out 57.9 million units in the second quarter.

Xiaomi recorded the highest performance in China, Southeast Asia, and Europe, and ranked second. Xiaomi has increased global shipments in India market, which have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with its premium strategy and low-priced line sales.

In particular, its share of mid-priced markets such as Southeast Asia and Europe increased.

Apple's shipments decreased 12% compared to the previous quarter, and ranked third, one notch lower than the previous quarter.

Counterpoint explained that the global smartphone market decreased 7% in the second quarter due to global semiconductor shortage and spread of COVID-19, but sales increased by 35% year-on-year to $113 billion (about 129.5658 trillion won).

"Due to the delay in the release of iPhone 12 series, there were demands for waiting, and the sales revenue increased with the high sales of iPhone ProMax in Europe and the U.S.," Counterpoint explained regarding this trend. "Also, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo also increased their shipments and sales due to Huawei's absence and increased demand for 5G." (ANI/Global Economic)

