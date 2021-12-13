Samsung, SK Hynix strengthen semiconductor business in US

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are strengthening their semiconductor businesses in North America through recent promotions and changes of executives.

According to the industry on the 10th, Samsung Electronics announced the new leadership and appointed Kang In-yup as resident and Head of Device Solutions Americas (DSA) for the DS Division. This is the first time that a president-level manager has been appointed for the DSA.

DSA, located in Silicon Valley, California, the US, is a leading research institute of Samsung Electronics' DS division. It is aiming to lead innovation by developing a growth engine.

The industry analyzed that Samsung Electronics is strengthening the business to target the North American market by promoting the head of the DSA this time.

The newly appointed President Kang is an excellent expert in modem development and had served as the head of the System LSI division, which designs non-memory semiconductors and develops related technologies.

He is in charge of the key role in achieving Samsung Electronics' 2030 system semiconductor vision to contribute to the diversification of product lines based on technological leadership.

It is analyzed that Samsung Electronics appointed President Kang as the head of DSA to secure a new growth engine by strengthening its organizations in North America.

Samsung Electronics is seeking business opportunities in the North American market by investing 20 trillion won (USD 17 billion) in the establishment of the second chip foundry.

Samsung Electronics is strengthening its organization for its future vision of developing new semiconductor technologies and creating new markets despite current complex situations such as fierce competition and cooperation among chip manufacturers and the US-China trade war.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong also visited DSA on his business trip to the US, and encouraged local employees in North America.

Vice-Chairman Lee said here, "With the new maps of future world and industry, our circumstances are dramatically changing. I hope that we create a new Samsung that pioneers the future that no one has ever been to."

SK Hynix also recently conducted executive reshuffle and organization reform to establish a new unit for business in the American region, speeding up to target the North American market.This organization will be the basis for SK Group to target the U.S. market.

In particular, it is aiming to strengthen the global competitiveness for its NAND division and sign

The newly established organization will be managed by Lee Seok-hee, CEO of SK Hynix. It will develop future businesses by establishing the North American R&D institute under the organization.

SK Hynix is also looking for business opportunities through strategies to strengthen its North American business, including recent investment in the US.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won recently visited the US and said that he would invest more than 60 trillion won in the US. Some are expected to be invested in the semiconductor industry. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

