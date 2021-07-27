Sand artist creates 108 colourful Shiva lingams in Pushkar

Jaipur, July 27 During the ongoing holy month of Shravan, a devotee of lord Shiva has expressed his devotion quite differently on the pious land of Pushkar in Rajasthan by making 108 coloured Shiva lingams.

The devotee is well-known sand artist Ajay Rawat, who expressed his devotion for Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the nation by creating 108 Shiva lingams in different colours.

Thousands of devotees are visiting these Shiva lingams to offer their prayers in the holy month of Shravan.

Rawat said, "This is a holy month and lakhs of devotees are offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. Hence I thought of expressing my devotion differently and made these colourful Shiva lingams."

