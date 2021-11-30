Saudi Arabia calls for OIC meeting to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, ahead of winter

Saudi Arabia has appealed to members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary meeting on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

As reported by Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi officials on Monday reiterated that millions of Afghans face an amplifying humanitarian crisis this winter and are in dire need of assistance and aid, reported TOLOnews.

Saudi Arabia further mentioned that it anticipates peace disruption and national as well as global instability if the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen and deteriorate in Afghanistan.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as Chair of the Islamic Summit, and in line with relevant OIC decisions on Afghanistan, called upon the OIC to, urgently, convene an Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in the country and pathways for an urgent humanitarian response," reported TOLOnews citing local press agency sources.

In order to curb the growing humanitarian concerns in Afghanistan and to ensure regional and international peace, Saudi Arabia has insisted that member states and international organizations join the said meeting.

Pakistan has offered to host the meeting on December 17 in its capital city- Islamabad.

"We have also offered to host the meeting, in Islamabad, on 17 December 2021. We are confident that the OIC Member States will endorse this offer," quoted TOLOnews as saying Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Afghanistan and the people of the country are facing brunt in the form of humanitarian crisis and a complete economic collapse since the Taliban took over.

( With inputs from ANI )

