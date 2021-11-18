Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

By ANI | Published: November 18, 2021 07:35 PM2021-11-18T19:35:23+5:302021-11-18T19:45:13+5:30

The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media | Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

Next

The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa, the television said without providing further details.

The airstrikes came hours after the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia's Abha International airport.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Al-arabiya tvAl-arabiya tvSaudi ArabiaAbhaKingdom of saudi arabia