SC Collegium approves fresh names as judges for 6 High Courts

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Supreme Court Collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, has approved the proposal for the appointment 10 additional judges as permanent judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A statement uploaded on top court's website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court: Justice Suvir Sehgal, Justice Alka Sarin, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Meenakshi I. Mehta, Justice Karamjit Singh, Justice Vivek Puri, Justice Archana Puri, and Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj."

In another statement, the top court said the collegium in its meeting held on 8 October, has approved the proposal for elevation of Shubha Mehta, judicial officer, as judge in the Rajasthan High Court, and elevation of Soubhik Mitter, advocate, as judge in the Calcutta High Court.

In its meeting held on October 6, the collegium recommended for elevation advocates Anant Ramanath Hegde, Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Siddaiah Rachaiah, and Smt Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha for appointment as judges in the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium also recommended for appointment of advocate Manu Khare, as judge in the Allahabad High Court, and advocate J Sathya Narayana Prasad, as judge in the Madras High Court.

In a statement, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 6 October, 2021 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as Judges in the Rajasthan High Court: Kuldeep Mathur, Maneesh Sharma, Rekha Borana, and Sameer Jain."

In another statement, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 8 October, 2021 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendations for elevation of Sakya Sen, advocate as Judge in the Calcutta High Court."

