SC collegium recommends transfer of six more HC judges

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, on Tuesday recommended transfer of six more judges in different high courts of the country, to the Centre.

A statement published on the top court's website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 21st September, 2021 has reiterated its earlier recommendation dated 16th September, 2021 regarding transfer of the following Judges of High Courts."

The collegium, also comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar, recommended transfer of Justice Rajan Gupta, whose parent high court is Punjab and Haryana, Justice P.B. Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court, to the Patna High Court.

Justice T. Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court was recommended to be transferred to the Tripura High Court, and Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court, to the Jharkhand High Court.

The top court, on September 16, had recommended the transfer five chief justices and elevation of eight judges as Chief Justices of different high courts.

In another statement, the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 21st September, 2021 has recommended transfer of Mr Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Judge Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab & Haryana High Court."

Earlier in the day, the apex court had uploaded on its website recommendations made on September 16.

