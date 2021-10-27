'School leaders need to demonstrate what it takes'

New Delhi, Oct 27 One of the primary factors determining the strong foundation of a nation is effective educational leadership and schools need to adapt to the changing environments "for which we need leaders who can guide and motivate the students and teachers to evolve intellectually, socially and emotionally in a continuous process," says Seema Malik, a school teacher for over three decades and author of the path-breaking book "Unlocking Leadership"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor