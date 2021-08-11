'School openings must be prioritized', says WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Schools have been closed in many parts of the world since the first wave of the Corona. The decision was made by looking at the children’s health in the context of the corona. But now it has been more than a year and a half. Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization, has tweeted urging people to give priority to starting schools. She also said that children's mental, physical and learning abilities will be affected for a long time.

"The impact on children's mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing will last a long time. School openings must be prioritized with distancing, masking, avoiding indoor singing and gatherings, hand hygiene & vaccination of all adults," she tweeted.

Swaminathan had recently given an interview to the Times of India. Even then, she had made a statement to start the school so as not to affect the education of the students. "One of the top priorities is when and how to start school again. If poor children do not go to school for a long period of time, the effect will be even worse. They cannot use online education. If those children do not go to school, We will not be able to start our education, "she said.

