Scientists discover snake venom which kills COVID-19 virus

A new study has claimed that the venom of a snake can become a tool in fight against coronavirus. It has been carried out by researchers in Brazil and published in the scientific journal Molecules. The researchers said that a molecule produced by the jararacussu pit viper inhibited the coronavirus' ability to multiply by 75 per cent. They arrived at the figure by conducting tests on monkeys.

Already known for its antibacterial qualities, the peptide can be synthesised in the laboratory, said Rafael Guido, a University of Sao Paulo professor and an author of the study, in an interview, making the capture or raising of the snakes unnecessary. The scientists called it a possible first step toward a drug to combat the virus causing Covid-19. They hope to test the substance in human cells but have not given any timeline. The jararacussu is one of the largest snakes in Brazil, measuring up to 6 feet (2 meters) long. It lives in the coastal Atlantic Forest and is also found in Bolivia, Paraguay, and Argentina.