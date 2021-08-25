Scindia seeks CMs' intervention to strengthen aviation infrastructure

New Delhi, Aug 25 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has sought intervention from Chief Ministers to strengthen the aviation infrastructure.

In a letter to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, he requested their personal intervention to strengthen aviation infrastructure.

He urged them to instruct the officers concerned to initiate action for expediting various matters like land allocation, deposition of funds with RACFT, VGF support for international UDAN operations, amongst others.

Scindia also asked them to expedite airport development in their states.

The Airports Authority of India has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

