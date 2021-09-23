Scolded by parents, girl shoots herself in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Sep 23 An 18-year-old girl shot herself with the licensed rifle of her father, after she was scolded by her parents for neglecting studies.

The girl Suman, 18, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

The girl's father, Ram Prakash, initially told the police that she was shot by miscreants on Wednesday but later it was established that she shot herself with her father's rifle.

SHO, Kotwali Dehat, Rajesh Kumar, said a double barrel rifle has been seized and sent for a forensic examination.

"Initially, we received information that unidentified miscreants shot a girl. We reached the spot and took the girl to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead," he said.

However, while collecting samples from the scene of the crime no blood stains were found while the gunshot injury on the girl's body was found from near the temple which also had black marks.

Kumar said when all the house members were asked to describe the sequence of events, each member had different answers.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

