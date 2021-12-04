Scratchy voiced Biden suffers from nasal congestion, 'Frog' in throat

US President Joe Biden has had an unusually scratchy voice and an occasional cough all week, prompting questions from the press about his health. On Friday the White House announced President Biden is experiencing nasal congestion and a "frog" in his throat and has tested negative for Covid-19 and other viral illnesses.

In an evaluation released by the president's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, detailing his minor illness, said, Biden has been tested for Covid-19 three times this week, as well as for other coronaviruses, influenza and streptococcus. Dr O'Connor has been Biden's primary care physician since 2009.

The physician wrote that Biden is taking common over-the-counter medications to treat his symptoms.

The US presidents voice has sounded scratchy in public appearances late this week, drawing questions from reporters about the 79-year-old's health. After a speech on the latest US jobs report Friday, Biden told reporters he was "OK" and was ill with "just a cold." He suggested he'd gotten it from his "1 1/2 -year-old grandson who likes to kiss his pop."

Biden had his routine physical last month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician released a report declaring him a "healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

