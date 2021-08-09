Sea level in Asia rising at faster rate: Indian scientist on IPCC report

New Delhi, Aug 9 The sea level around Asia has increased faster than the global average, with coastal area loss and shoreline retreat. The sea level extremes that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen once every six to nine years by 2050, and every year by 2100 globally, says Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Scientist Swapna Panickal.

Talking to exclusively about findings of the biggest update of the state of knowledge on climate science of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

