Search on for 3 missing persons in Kerala district

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 Search is on for three people who went missing after landslides were triggered by heavy rain in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.

The Civil defence forces of Kerala fire force and a voluntary organisation, IRW are searching for the rest of missing persons after three bodies of the six missing persons were recovered.

In the landslide at Koottickal in Kottayam district on Saturday, a family of six was missing.

The cloudburst and low pressure in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts have led to the sudden change in atmosphere and heavy rainfall.

Dr Abhilash of Cochin University while speaking to said, "It is indeed cloudburst that has led to the sudden change in weather and heavy rain."

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who is leading the rescue and recovery operations from the front, while speaking to , said: "The NDRF, Army, fire force and revenue teams have reached the areas where rain and landslides have taken place.

"I got the information that the recovery and rescue teams of the Kerala fire force have recovered three bodies and search for those stuck in debris is on."

India Meteorological Department officials said that the rain would come down on Sunday.

