Senior Kerala bureaucrat's daughter falls down from flat, dies

Thiruuvananthapuram, Sep 16 In a tragic accident, the teenaged daughter of a senior Kerala bureaucrat died after falling from the balcony of their flat on Thursday.

The 16-year-old daughter of state Public Works Department Secretary Anand Singh fell down from the seventh floor of their flat in a high rise here.

The apartment watchman said he heard a noise and when he looked around, he saw the dreadful sight.

Incidentally, Singh arrived home for lunch around the same time the incident occurred.

Despite the girl being quickly taken to the hospital, she passed away.

The Museum police have registered a case and the autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on hearing about the incident, arrived at the house of Singh to pay his condolences.

