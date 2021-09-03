Sensex touches 58,000 for first time in history

Mumbai, Sep 3 The BSE Sensex crossed the 58,000 mark for the first time in its history on Friday.

It has hit a record high of 58,115.69 points.

Rise in the global markets lifted the Indian indices, analysts said.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,050.25, higher by 197.71 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close of 57,852.54.

It opened at 57,983.45 and has touched an intra-day low of 57,937.95 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,292.75, higher by 58.60 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki India and Titan Company, while the major losers were Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor