Separate chargesheets against 4 for social media posts against Andhra judges

Delhi/Amaravati, Sep 13 Separate chargesheets have been filed against four accused before the Competent Court, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh in a case related to making derogatory posts on social media against Judges and Judiciary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday.

On September 11 last year, the CBI had registered a case against 16 accused and taken over the investigation of 12 FIRs from CID, State of Andhra Pradesh in pursuance of the orders of High Court of Andhra Pradesh in Writ Petition No 9166 of 2020. The original FIRs were registered on the complaints from Registrar General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, according to a statement issued by the CBI on Monday.

It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State of Andhra Pradesh by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Action was also initiated by the CBI, after it had registered this case to get objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet.

During the course of investigation, the accused were arrested on July 27 and August 7 this year, from Vijayawada and Hyderabad. They are presently in Judicial Custody.

A chargesheet was earlier filed on September 2, this year, against another accused in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor