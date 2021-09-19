Serbian Foreign Minister arrives in India on two-day visit

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Sunday arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "H.E. Mr Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi this morning."

Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

On Monday, Selakovic is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.

Later in the evening before concluding his visit, he will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

( With inputs from ANI )

