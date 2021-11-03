Seven killed in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province

At least seven people lost their lives and six injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Wednesday.

An eyewitness informed Sputnik that a previously unexploded shell has detonated. Children are also said to be among the victims of the blast.

This came a day after at least 19 people were killed and 43 were reported injured in twin blasts in the capital city of Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported.

One of the twin attacks was on Kabul hospital while another was in the area close to the hospital.

The hospital attack was reportedly staged by the Islamic State, Sputnik reported citing Bakhtar news agency.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building, the report added.

( With inputs from ANI )

