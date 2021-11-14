Seven students among 11 injured as avalanche sweeps through residential areas in Nepal's Mustang

An avalanche swept through residential areas in Nepal's Mustang district leaving 11 people injured, including seven students of a local school, on Sunday afternoon.

As per officials, locals of Kowang, Larjung and Nurikotgot were injured as they fled for their lives as the avalanche started to roll down the mountain enveloping the residential area.

"People have been evacuated and moved onto safer grounds. The snow slide continued for 30 minutes. No human casualties have been reported so far. The majority of the injured are students of a local school," Netra Prasad Sharma, the Chief District Officer of Mustang told ANI.

As per the official, the avalanche erupted from Tukuche Mountain and rolled over Janadarsha Amarsingh High School at the time when the school was holding classes.

"The students fled the school as soon as the snow slide began falling. Those injured aren't in a serious medical condition," the official added.

A team of police personnel has been mobilized in the avalanche-hit area as this is likely to cause a humanitarian crisis. The avalanche that occurred on Sunday is reportedly the biggest ever in the area.

The avalanche has affected animals as it is a pasture land used by locals for their cattle.

( With inputs from ANI )

