Several rockets fell in Kabul: Report

By ANI | Published: September 16, 2021 10:27 PM2021-09-16T22:27:33+5:302021-09-16T22:35:29+5:30

Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported.

Several rockets fell in Kabul: Report | Several rockets fell in Kabul: Report

Several rockets fell in Kabul: Report

Next

Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported.

The incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the shells may have hit the station, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News.

There is no information about casualties yet.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Tolo News