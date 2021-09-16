Several rockets fell in Kabul: Report
By ANI | Published: September 16, 2021 10:27 PM2021-09-16T22:27:33+5:302021-09-16T22:35:29+5:30
Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported.
The incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the shells may have hit the station, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News.
There is no information about casualties yet.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor