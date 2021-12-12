Shahbaz Sharif opposes Imran Khan's govt plan to present mini-budget, says it would be national suicide

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday opposed Imran Khan-led government plan to present a mini-budget and said that the National Assembly approving a mini-budget would be national suicide.

"We will try making the government and its allies realise the detrimental effects of a mini-budget," Shahbaz said, adding that the current government has become a threat to national security, reported Geo News.

Pakistan's economic sovereignty is in trouble, presenting a mini-budget is similar to treating cancer with aspirin, said Shahbaz.

According to the PML-N president, Pakistan's economic sovereignty is in trouble, and the Opposition will devise a plan to halt the presentation of a mini-budget, emphasising that the government should not present the IMF-prepared mini-budget, reported Geo News.

"A tsunami of change has engulfed the economy, jobs, and happiness of the people. They have not been able to get relief from the fall in oil prices in the world market," stated Shahbaz.

Speaking about the economic relief programme, Shahbaz stated that it has had "no effect," albeit that the prices of electricity, gas, and commodities had "increased further."

To meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its USD 6 billion loan, the Imran Khan government is all set to table a mini-budget before Parliament next week.

