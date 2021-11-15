Shahbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan govt over domestic, industrial gas shortage

Pakistan's opposition leader and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif expressed concerns over the gas crisis in the country that has "started even before the beginning of the winter season".

Sharif observed that the decision to provide gas to the domestic consumers three times spoke of the incumbent government's lack of capability to handle the issue, reported The Express Tribune.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly also emphasised that despite the fact that the country needs at least 18 more cargoes to fulfil the need, only 10 of them are being brought.

Underlining the suspension of the utility to domestic consumers and industries, Shehbaz asked Prime Minister Imran Khan if he has succeeded in bringing 'good days' back to the people.

Pakistan's Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday had said that domestic gas reserves were depleting fast and the gas prices had not been increased since 2019.

The Minister had emphasized that a smooth gas supply would be ensured during breakfast, lunch and dinner timings to the consumers during the winter season, according to The Express Tribune.

( With inputs from ANI )

